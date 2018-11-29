Watch Marty Friedman Shred on a Hello Kitty Guitar

The gang over at Loudwire have taken the Hello Kitty guitar challenge to an assortment of players over the years, including Zakk Wylde and John 5. Now, they’ve put Marty Friedman to the test.

Above, check out what Friedman comes up with when handed the beater mini-axe.

“This is how I feel when I play a Hello Kitty guitar,” Friedman says, before launching into a passionate, flamenco-tinged number.

Friedman also recently announced U.S. tour dates in support of his new live album, One Bad M.F. Live!! The tour begins January 23, 2019 in San Diego and wraps February 24 in Baltimore.

You can check out all tour dates below.

Marty Friedman 2019 tour dates:

Wed 1/23 San Diego, CA Brick By Brick

Thu 1/24 Anaheim, CA The Parish at the House of Blues

Sat 1/26 Phoenix, AZ The Rebel Lounge

Sun 1/27 Tucson, AZ 191 Toole

Wed 1/30 San Antonio, TX The Rock Box

Thu 1/31 Houston, TX Scout Bar

Fri 2/1 Austin, TX Come And Take It Live

Sat 2/2 Dallas, TX Trees

Mon 2/4 Oklahoma City, OK 89th Street - OKC

Wed 2/6 Sauget, IL Pop's Nightclub

Thu 2/7 Kansas City, MO The Riot Room

Fri 2/8 Iowa City, IA Gabe's

Sat 2/9 Minneapolis, MN Studio B at the Skyway Theatre

Sun 2/10 Madison, WI High Noon Saloon

Tue 2/12 Milwaukee, WI Shank Hall

Wed 2/13 Chicago, IL Reggie’s Rock Club

Thu 2/14 Indianapolis, IN The Hi-Fi - Indianapolis

Fri 2/15 Chesterfield, MI Diesel Concert Lounge

Sat 2/16 Cleveland Heights, OH The Grog Shop

Sun 2/17 Pittsburgh, PA Crafthouse

Tue 2/19 Philadelphia, PA Voltage Lounge

Wed 2/20 Allston, MA Brighton Music Hall

Fri 2/22 Brooklyn, NY Saint Vitus

Sat 2/23 Garwood, NJ Crossroads NJ

Sun 2/24 Baltimore, MD Ottobar