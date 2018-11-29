Watch Marty Friedman Shred on a Hello Kitty Guitar

The gang over at Loudwire have taken the Hello Kitty guitar challenge to an assortment of players over the years, including Zakk Wylde and John 5. Now, they’ve put Marty Friedman to the test.
Above, check out what Friedman comes up with when handed the beater mini-axe.
“This is how I feel when I play a Hello Kitty guitar,” Friedman says, before launching into a passionate, flamenco-tinged number.
Friedman also recently announced U.S. tour dates in support of his new live album, One Bad M.F. Live!! The tour begins January 23, 2019 in San Diego and wraps February 24 in Baltimore.
You can check out all tour dates below.
Marty Friedman 2019 tour dates:
Wed 1/23 San Diego, CA Brick By Brick
Thu 1/24 Anaheim, CA The Parish at the House of Blues
Sat 1/26 Phoenix, AZ The Rebel Lounge
Sun 1/27 Tucson, AZ 191 Toole
Wed 1/30 San Antonio, TX The Rock Box
Thu 1/31 Houston, TX Scout Bar
Fri 2/1 Austin, TX Come And Take It Live
Sat 2/2 Dallas, TX Trees
Mon 2/4 Oklahoma City, OK 89th Street - OKC
Wed 2/6 Sauget, IL Pop's Nightclub
Thu 2/7 Kansas City, MO The Riot Room
Fri 2/8 Iowa City, IA Gabe's
Sat 2/9 Minneapolis, MN Studio B at the Skyway Theatre
Sun 2/10 Madison, WI High Noon Saloon
Tue 2/12 Milwaukee, WI Shank Hall
Wed 2/13 Chicago, IL Reggie’s Rock Club
Thu 2/14 Indianapolis, IN The Hi-Fi - Indianapolis
Fri 2/15 Chesterfield, MI Diesel Concert Lounge
Sat 2/16 Cleveland Heights, OH The Grog Shop
Sun 2/17 Pittsburgh, PA Crafthouse
Tue 2/19 Philadelphia, PA Voltage Lounge
Wed 2/20 Allston, MA Brighton Music Hall
Fri 2/22 Brooklyn, NY Saint Vitus
Sat 2/23 Garwood, NJ Crossroads NJ
Sun 2/24 Baltimore, MD Ottobar