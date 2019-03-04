Watch Metallica Play "Here Comes Revenge" Live for the First Time Ever

Metallica have been out on their WorldWired tour for several years now, but they’re still finding new ways to spice up their live sets. Their stop at the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas on March 2 saw the first-ever live performance of “Here Comes Revenge,” from 2016’s Hardwired… to Self-Destruct. You can check out fan-filmed footage of the song above.

In 2017, Metallica’s James Hetfield talked to Marky Ramone for Virgin Radio about the origins of the song: “‘Revenge‘ itself, it really came from … There’s a fan of ours, and I was just trying to put myself in their shoes," Hetfield said. "There’s a couple that showed up at so many shows, and they got into Metallica because their young daughter was a big fan, and she had gotten killed by a drunk driver."

He continued: "It just hit me: ‘How can you guys find something positive in the world to connect you to your daughter again’ — which was Metallica, the music she loved — instead of just snapping and wanting to just become bitter and attack whoever did this?," added Hetfield. "So I’m kinda putting myself in those shoes and how revenge must feel really powerful and great to do, but it doesn’t satisfy that urge. I don’t know.” (via Loudwire)

For all upcoming Metallica dates, head here.