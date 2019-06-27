Watch Metallica Play "St. Anger" Live in Manchester—with a Solo!

Last Tuesday, June 18, Metallica took their long-running WorldWired tour to Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

During the rain-soaked show, the folks over at Metallica TV captured some terrific footage of the band's performance of "St. Anger." You can check it out above.

Notably, the performance features a brief solo from Kirk Hammett. Of course, "St. Anger" is taken from the band's 2003 album of the same name, which famously was devoid of a single guitar solo.

The solo (I did say it was brief!) begins at 5:23, for those who are curious.