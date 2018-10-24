Watch Mike Dawes' New "Encomium (Reverie)" Video

Acoustic guitar master (and frequent GW contributor!) Mike Dawes has premiered his lovely new music video for "Encomium (Reverie)."

"Encomium (Reverie)" is the opening cut from Dawes' terrific 2017 album, Era. Dawes' second solo effort, Era couples his dizzying acoustic playing with a number of timbral and percussive elements. You can read our full interview with Dawes about the album right here.

"I’ve always loved Michael Hedges’ strummed instrumentals, and 'Encomium' is certainly a response and tribute to his piece, 'Dirge,' and what it represents," Dawes told Guitar World about "Encomium (Reverie)." "I wanted to present another side of the guitar scene. The vibration of the instrument is represented visually by Merrick Winter’s super sleek videography."

You can check the video out above.

