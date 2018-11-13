Watch Nita Strauss Conduct a Guitar Center Workshop in New 'Road to Chaos' Episode

Nita Strauss has shared Episode 2 of “The Road to Chaos,” which chronicles her life in the lead-up to the release of her debut solo album, Controlled Chaos.

In the video, Strauss discusses nutrition and exercise on tour, conducts a workshop at Guitar Center and shreds onstage with Alice Cooper.

As previously reported, Controlled Chaos is due for release on November 16 via Sumerian Records.

Said Strauss, who in addition to Cooper has played with Jermaine Jackson, the Iron Maidens, Femme Fatale and more, about the album: "From bright and fun to aggressive and dark, from peaceful to chaotic, this album is a way for me to give the listener a glimpse into my personality and what goes on inside my mind."

Controlled Chaos is available for pre-order at NitaStrauss.com.