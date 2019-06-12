Watch Paul Gilbert 'Build A Pedalboard'

Paul Gilbert recently got together with “Lars,” a representative from TC Electronic, to talk pedals in what appears—just maybe—to be a new video show from the company.

“I’ve heard that you guys do something called ‘Build a Pedalboard,’ Gilbert says at the beginning of the clip. “This is like a series.”

“It is now,” Lars replies.

Over the course of the next 20 minutes, Gilbert runs through his favorite pedals, as well as some new TC Electronic stompboxes, and imparts wisdom about his “philosophy on the order that they go in and just how I use [them].”

You can check out the incredibly entertaining video, which also includes some impressive playing from Gilbert—above.

Additionally, TC Electronic is giving away the pedalboard, which Gilbert will also autograph, in a new contest. Entrants must subscribe to TC Electronic and Gilbert’s respective YouTube channels, and then send an email to giveaway@tcelectronic.com with their YouTube user ID. The competition closes Thursday, June 20.