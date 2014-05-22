Watch: Promo Video For Guitar Gods Festival Tour

Last month, Yngwie Malmsteen announced the Guitar Gods festival tour, featuring Uli John Roth, Gary Hoey and Guns 'N' Roses' Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal.

Today, Malmsteen released a promo video for the tour, which begins in June.

The tour is billed as an "epic celebration — six-plus hours — of the instrument for a full evening of guitar pyrotechnics."

Check out the tour dates and the promo video below.

June

13 Huntington, NY Paramount Theatre

14 Sayreville, NJ Starland Ballroom

17 Englewood, NJ Bergen Performing Arts Center

20 St. Charles, IL Arcada Theatre

21 Toronto, ON Phoenix Theatre

26 Seattle, WA Showbox Theatre

27 Portland, OR Roseland Theater

July

3 Beverly Hills, CA Saban Theatre

8 Tucson, AZ Rialto Theatre