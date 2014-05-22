Trending

Watch: Promo Video For Guitar Gods Festival Tour

By

Last month, Yngwie Malmsteen announced the Guitar Gods festival tour, featuring Uli John Roth, Gary Hoey and Guns 'N' Roses' Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal.

Today, Malmsteen released a promo video for the tour, which begins in June.

The tour is billed as an "epic celebration — six-plus hours — of the instrument for a full evening of guitar pyrotechnics."

Check out the tour dates and the promo video below.

  • June
  • 13 Huntington, NY Paramount Theatre
  • 14 Sayreville, NJ Starland Ballroom
  • 17 Englewood, NJ Bergen Performing Arts Center
  • 20 St. Charles, IL Arcada Theatre
  • 21 Toronto, ON Phoenix Theatre
  • 26 Seattle, WA Showbox Theatre
  • 27 Portland, OR Roseland Theater

July
3 Beverly Hills, CA Saban Theatre
8 Tucson, AZ Rialto Theatre