Admittedly, we get see a lot of cool new effect pedals here at Guitar World. But we’ve never seen anything quite like the OPFXS V-Uno, which the company calls a “reprogrammable” guitar pedal.

What does that mean, exactly?

The stompbox not only offers up delivers all of OPFXS’ existing effects, including the Dig Deep subharmonic octaver, Cometa envelope chorus/vibrato and Asteroide sampler and harmonizer, but also up to 20 new effects (categories include gain, modulation, synthesis, filter and dynamic), that can be loaded into the pedal via a USB port that connects to a Windows/Mac/Android-compatible app.

“What’s unique about this pedal,” explains guitar expert and teacher RJ Ronquillo, “is that it’s reprogrammable from the app. And when I say reprogrammable, it’s not just loading up a preset onto the pedal. You can actually set the footswitches and the knobs and external expression and external remote switch to do basically almost any function, depending on the effect.”

(Image credit: OPFXS)

The V-Uno operates via three knobs and a pair of footswitches on the pedal’s face. Once users select an effect to load via the app, they can then assign various parameters to the physical pedal’s knobs or secondary footswitch, which can be used for functions like tap tempo or to turn an octave effect on and off.

There’s also stereo inputs and outputs via TRS, expression/CV input, true bypass switching and 9V or USB power supply options.

While it all sounds pretty tech-heavy, as RJ demonstrates in the above demo video, the actual programming (or, as it were, reprogramming), is rather straightforward. What’s more, OPFXS's unique design allows for super-personalized effect tweaking, something you won’t achieve with an out-of-the-box effect.

As RJ says, “It’s like you get to design a pedal from the ground up yourself.”

Now how cool is that?

To learn more about the V-Uno, head to OPFXS.