“My hand to God, I didn’t intend to hurt Ace or his legacy”: Gene Simmons apologizes for previous comments saying Ace Frehley dying due to a series of “bad decisions”

The former Kiss guitarist passed away in October, following a fatal fall at his home studio

Bassist Gene Simmons (left) and guitarist Ace Frehley performing with American rock group Kiss, circa 1977
Gene Simmons (left) and Ace Frehley (right) performing with Kiss, circa 1977 (Image credit: Michael Putland/Getty Images)

Gene Simmons has issued an official apology after suggesting that a series of “bad decisions” led to Ace Frehley's death in an interview with The New York Post.

“He refused [advice] from people that cared about him – including yours truly – to try to change his lifestyle,” Simmons said.

“In and out of bad decisions. Falling down the stairs – I’m not a doctor – doesn’t kill you. There may have been other issues, and it breaks my heart.

“Peter Criss, our founding drummer, Paul [Stanley] and myself went to the funeral, open casket,” he continued.

After his comment went viral – with many fans saying his take was insensitive considering Frehley has just passed away – Simmons took a step back and apologized in a social media statement.

“On reflection, I was wrong for using the words I used,” Simmons wrote on X (on December 10). “I humbly apologize. My hand to God, I didn’t intend to hurt Ace or his legacy, but upon rereading my words, I see how it hurt everyone. Again, I apologize. I’ve always loved Ace. Always.”

