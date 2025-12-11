“His towering generational talent created the kind of multicultural American music that reached far beyond America itself”: Raul Malo – genre-blending frontman for The Mavericks – dies aged 60

The Mavericks frontman Raul Malo – renowned for his genre-blending style that merged alt-country, Americana, swing, and more – has died at the age of 60.

The news was shared on Facebook by his wife, Betty, who confirmed Raul had died on Monday night, with a rep close to Malo’s camp revealing to Rolling Stone that the cause of death was cancer.

“At 8:52 pm on December 8th, 2025, my love… our boys’ father… a devoted son and brother… and a friend to so many, gained his angel wings,” the post read. “He was called to do another gig – this time in the sky – and he’s flying high like an eagle.

“No one embodied life and love, joy and passion, family, friends, music, and adventure the way our beloved Raul did. Now he will look down on us with all that heaven will allow, lighting the way and reminding us to savor every moment.”

On their official Instagram page, The Mavericks also posted a statement, paying tribute to Malo’s everlasting contributions to American and Latin music, and his championing of multicultural and multilingual American music – and grassroots music education.

“Anyone with the pleasure of being in Raul’s orbit knew that he was a force of human nature, with an infectious energy,” The Mavericks wrote. “Over a career of more than three decades entertaining millions around the globe, his towering creative contributions and unrivaled, generational talent created the kind of multicultural American music that reached far beyond America itself.

“While his spirited performances garnered a massive & loyal following, and his powerful songwriting and musicianship earned multiple Grammy, ACM, and CMA awards, it was his lifelong commitment to the preservation of the multi-lingual American musical repertoire of which he was most proud, making history in 2020 with the first album ever to debut at the top of both the Latin Pop and Folk-Americana charts.”

Known as ‘El Maestro’ among his circle of friends and collaborators, Malo will be remembered for his captivating performance presence and his game-changing ability to pool together the diverse array of influences that formed the basis of the Mavericks sound.

Born to Cuban parents in Miami in 1965, Malo – along with bassist Robert Reynolds – formed The Mavericks in 1989, and released their debut album the following year.

Over the stretch of various lineups, numerous studio albums, and a handful of hiatuses, The Mavericks continued to merge their influences, landing on a sound that, largely thanks to Malo’s vocals and commanding guitar style – usually propped up by a Fender offset – tread the line between country, Americana, roots, groove, surf, rock, and more.

That Mavericks sound was met with commercial and cultural recognition. Over the lifespan of the band, Malo and co were honored with a Grammy, two Country Music Association awards, and three Academy of Country Music awards. Malo was also tipped with a number of solo Grammy nods over the years.

Speaking of his varied influences to NPR in 2020, Malo reflected (via The Guardian), “I grew up in a household where we listened to all kinds of music. I just remember it was a celebration of all these cultures.”

Malo’s body of work isn’t short of household hits. As mentioned, he made history in 2020 with En Español, which was the first album to debut at the top of both the Latin Pop and Folk-Americana charts. All You Ever Do Is Bring Me Down and Dance The Night Away are two of his most enduring compositions.

Last year, the Mavericks released their 13th studio album, Moon & Stars. The release coincided with Malo’s cancer diagnosis and his treatment for colon cancer, which the singer-guitarist documented on social media.

In September of this year, Malo told fans that he was suffering from leptomeningeal disease – a serious complication that occurs when cancer cells spread to the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord. The Mavericks cancelled all tour dates following the news so Malo could receive treatment.

The Mavericks were also scheduled to play at a pair of tribute concerts last weekend. Though Malo was unable to attend, the all-star lineup – comprising Patty Griffin, Jim Lauderdale, and more – took the opportunity to pay tribute to the singer. The concert was reportedly streamed in his hospital room.

“There is nothing I can really say about this man that people who were touched by him don't already know. As a wordsmith, I have no words,” the band’s accordionist, Percy Cardona, wrote on Instagram. “Thank you, Raul Malo, for your sincerity and love.”