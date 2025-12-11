“Full shred combined with maximum chug”: Solar Guitars breaks new personal ground with its latest Assassin Series model – which offers a firm-first fret count of 27

Solar Guitars VA1.61FR Assassin - YouTube Watch On

Ola Englund’s Solar Guitars has gone big with its latest Assassin Series electric guitar, the VA1.6FR Assassin – a striking V-shaped axe with a gluttonous 27 frets.

The guitar builds on the current success of the series, which has focused on sleek, single humbucker Super Strat designs previously, by “pushing further into the extreme territory.” By doing so, it becomes Solar's first guitar to break the 27 fret boundary.

Keeping with the theme, this too is another sleek design, sporting a matte black colorway with matching hardware, while its Seymour Duncan Nazgûl 'bucker is dressed in a deadly red.

It’s complemented by a lonely Volume knob, with no Tone control in sight. You won't be needing that.

A Gotoh 1996 Trem with a Big Brass Block “to ensure maximum kill threat” – whatever that means – also sits atop its 45mm thick alder body. A C-shaped maple neck is capped with an ebony fretboard and a boatload of stainless steel.

The VA1.6FR Assassin also comes equipped with its own-brand 18:1 locking tuners and, key to every hitman’s arsenal, Luminlay side dots. The pointy weapon clocks in at $1,099. Order one, and it’ll arrive with a custom-fit wooden hardcase.

“This VA-Type 1 Series guitar model is full shred combined with maximum chug,” says Solar. It’s a short and sweet statement of intent from the firm.

Speaking to Rick Beato, Ola Englund has revealed why his frustrations with certain aspects of the guitar business encouraged him to start his brand. He founded Solar in 2017 to solve those issues, and its operational model is certainly unique.

And away from building guitars, he came to Zakk Wylde’s aid – as did an old issue of Guitar World magazine – as he prepared to honor his late friend, Dimebag Darrell, in Pantera.

The Solar VA1.6FR Assassin is available to pre-order now for $1,099. It's due to start shipping on 30th January 2026.

See Solar Guitars for more.