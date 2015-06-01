Watch The Rolling Stones Perform "Hang On Sloopy" for the First Time Since 1966 — Video

On Saturday night, the Rolling Stones brought their Zip Code Tour to Ohio Stadium in Columbus, where they performed an excerpt of "Hang On Sloopy" for the first time in 49 years.

"Hang On Sloopy," a massive hit for the McCoys in 1965, was a regular part of the Stones' set list in the mid-Sixties. But, since the band dropped it from their shows nearly a half century ago, the song has become the official rock song of the state of Ohio and a fixture of major sporting events throughout the state.

As a nod to the Ohio State Buckeyes, whose football team is the main tenant of Ohio Stadium, the Stones performed a rousing rendition of the song.

