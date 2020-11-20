Here at Guitar World we’ve spotlighted Bog Street’s uniquely-designed plectrums multiple times. And because we can’t get enough of the company’s innovative three-sided picks, we paired up YouTube guitar specialist Ryan “Fluff” Bruce with Bog Street’s Axe Series to demonstrate what all the fuss is about.

“When you’re talking about guitar picks you’re talking about a very subjective, very personal choice,” Bruce says. Picks, he continues, “come in all shapes and sizes and have been around for a bazillion years. However, new designs are few and far between as far as designs that really change how you can play and how you can sound.”

Which is where Bog Street’s Axe Series picks, which feature a three-sided form-factor design and plectrums that combine both thick and thin edges in one pick, come in.

The series consists of three models, the Axe Cut, Axe Blade and Battle Axe, all of which boast a center hole but offer differing options beyond that.

(Image credit: Bog Street )

Up first is the Axe Cut, which Bruce describes as having “two sharper points and one rounder and thinner tip. You can rotate it thick and sharp for solos, rounder and thinner for rhythm work.”

Next he demos the Axe Blade, which is similar to the Axe Cut but smaller in size. “Think of it as a regular Tortex versus a Jazz III kind of size,” Bruce says. Finally, he introduces the “all-sharp, all-thick” Battle Axe.

He then takes each of the Axe Series picks for a shreddy spin, using a Dunlop Tortex plectrum as a “control.”

"We’re gonna do it for science,” Bruce quips.

(Image credit: Bog Street)

One aspect Bruce loves about all the Axe Series picks, he points out, is the center hole. “I can just grip it and not worry about it going anywhere, which is a problem for me in a live setting when I'm soaked with sweat and my hands are moist and I’m trying to hold on to the pick. Bog Street stuff definitely helps me out in that situation.”

As for which Axe Series pick he likes best?

Check out the video above and see for yourself.

And for more information, head to Bog Street.