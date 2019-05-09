Watch Sammy Hagar & the Circle Perform Van Halen Tunes at the Troubadour in Hollywood

Sammy Hagar & the Circle, featuring Hagar, former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson, played an intimate show at the Troubadour in West Hollywood last night, May 7. The concert was recorded for broadcast on SiriusXM Radio Channel 101 and is scheduled to run on May 10, the release day of the Circle’s debut studio album, Space Between.

In addition to Circle songs like the new “Affirmation,” the band played a set rounded out by Hagar solo cuts, Montrose songs, covers and several Van Halen tunes from the Hagar-Anthony years, including “Right Now,” “Poundcake,” “Finish What Ya Started,” “Why Can’t This Be Love” and “Best of Both Worlds.”

You can check out fan-filmed footage of “Why Can’t This Be Love” above and “Right Now” below.

Space Between is available for pre-order here.

For upcoming the Circle tour dates, head over to RedRocker.com.