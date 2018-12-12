Watch Smashing Pumpkins Perform New Songs on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

The Smashing Pumpkins appeared on the December 11 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform a five-song mini set. The semi-reunited band played three tracks from their new album, Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun—"Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts)," "Knights of Malta" and "Solara"—as well as the classic Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness cuts "Zero" and "Bullet With Butterfly Wings."

As previously reported, Shiny And Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun was produced by Rick Rubin and is the first Pumpkins album is almost 20 years to feature founding members Billy Corgan, James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlain. Longtime guitarist Jeff Schroeder is also a part of the reunited lineup.

You can check out “Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts)” above and “Knights of Malta” below.