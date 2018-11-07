Smashing Pumpkins Share New Song, "Knights of Malta"

Smashing Pumpkins have shared a new song, “Knights of Malta,” from their upcoming album, Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1/ LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun. You can listen to the track above.

As previously reported, Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun. is Smashing Pumpkins’ first in 18 years to feature Billy Corgan alongside original members James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin. Also part of the lineup is longtime Pumpkins guitarist Jeff Schroeder.

The album was recorded at Shangri La Studios in Malibu with producer Rick Rubin. The effort boasts eight new tracks, including “Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts)” and “Solara,” the latter of which the Pumpkins have been playing on their recent reunion tour, also titled Shiny and Oh So Bright.

The band also recently announced a string of 30th anniversary live shows that will kick off November 28 in Madison, Wisconsin. Tickets for the shows are available at SmashingPumpkins.com. You can check out the full itinerary below.

Smashing Pumpkins 2018 Tour Dates

November 28, 2018 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee – SOLD OUT

November 30, 2018 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom - SOLD OUT

December 01, 2018 - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre

December 02, 2018 - Tulsa, OK - Brady Theater

December 04, 2018 - San Antonio, TX - Sunken Garden Theater

December 06, 2018 - Tucson, AZ - The Rialto Theatre – SOLD OUT

December 07, 2018 - Phoenix, AZ - Mesa Amphitheatre

December 8, 2018 – Los Angeles, CA – KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas