Watch St. Vincent deliver stirring renditions of Pay Your Way In Pain, The Melting of the Sun on Saturday Night Live

Less than 48 hours after premiering The Melting Of The Sun, the second single from her upcoming album, Daddy's Home, St. Vincent took the stage on Saturday Night Live.

There, she performed that new tune and the album's first single, the bizarro-funk romp, Pay Your Way In Pain. You can watch the latter performance above and the former below.

Notably, for The Melting Of The Sun, St. Vincent – aka Annie Clark – debuted Goldie, a brand-new, reimagined version of her signature Ernie Ball Music Man electric guitar that features a trio of newly-designed Ernie Ball Music Man gold foil mini humbucking pickups and comes in three unique finishes.

Daddy’s Home, Clark's sixth album, is set for a May 14 release via Loma Vista recordings. It was produced by Clark with Jack Antonoff.

Clark recently revealed that before Daddy’s Home – which thus far has taken a decidedly 70s-funk and soul-inflected route, with a healthy side of the surreal, of course – she nearly made a heavy, Tool-inspired album.

“I was dead set in my mind that after Masseduction [her 2017 album] I was just gonna make this like, heavy record," Clark said. "Like, just heavy the whole time, like, ‘Hey kids, you like Tool? Well, you’ll love the St. Vincent record,’ you know?”

Clark soon realized though, that she “didn’t have much to say there”, and decided to "go back to the music I’ve listened to more than anything else: stuff made in New York in the ’70s from ’71-'76."