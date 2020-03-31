ESP's LTD EC-1000T is one of the market's most impressive mid-priced electric guitars.

Featuring a chambered body and Seymour Duncan Sentient and Pegasus pickups - which are splittable by a push-pull control - this guitar can produce just about any sound you'd ever find yourself looking for.

Looking to get a closer look at this traditionally-minded, but still forward-thinking (and sounding) machine, we teamed up with up-and-coming shredder Stephanie Bradley, who took the formidable guitar for a test drive.

In the video above, see Bradley detail the guitar's upgraded hardware, sweet finish and none-more-easy playability, which she demonstrates with some eyebrow-singeing licks.

For more on ESP and its latest creations, stop by ESP Guitars.

Follow Stephanie Bradley on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.