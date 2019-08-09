Watch the Black Keys Perform “Go” at a Tour Rehearsal

The Black Keys have shared a live performance of “Go,” the second single from their ninth studio album, “Let’s Rock."

The clip was shot during a recent rehearsal for their upcoming tour, in front of a small audience made up of fan club members.

The performance features the Keys’ touring band—guitarists Andrew Gabbard and Delicate Steve and bassist Zachary Gabbard—alongside Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney.

The Black Keys kick off their “Let’s Rock” tour on September 23 in Denver. You can check out the full itinerary here.