Watch the Marcus King Band Play a Fiery “Where I’m Headed” on ‘Conan’

The Marcus King Band, led by namesake singer and guitarist King, appeared on Conan on Tuesday to play their new song, “Where I’m Headed.” The performance, which was capped by a fiery solo from the 22-year-old King, marked the southern rock act’s late-night television debut. Exclaimed O'Brien at the song’s conclusion, “Good god, that was fantastic!”

“Where I’m Headed” comes off of the Marcus King Band’s forthcoming third studio effort, Carolina Confessions, due out October 5. You can pre-order the album here.