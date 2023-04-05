Watch the trailer for Flea’s new podcast series

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea has launched a new podcast focussing on music education and the creative process. Titled This Little Light, the 15-part series explores the influences and teachers that inspired some of Flea’s own musical heroes. The first announced guests include Rick Rubin, Patti Smith, Thundercat, Stewart Copeland, Margo Price, and Cynthia Erivo.



“I wanted to do This Little Light to benefit my music school, the Silverlake Conservatory of Music,” Flea said in a statement. “The idea behind it being music education, falling in love with music and embarking on a musical journey for your life. Everybody’s path is so different, and it’s fascinating to learn how every musician came to music and developed their study of it over time.”

The series looks like it will go into some depth, with Flea quizzing his guests about the teachers who guided them, and how the lessons they learned as young musicians have shaped their careers. A portion of the proceeds from the podcast will also go towards the Silverlake Conservatory of Music, a non-profit organisation that Flea founded in 2001.



“The reason I started doing this podcast was to benefit the school, but specifically it’s about music education,” says Flea. “I meet so many musicians, from someone who doesn’t even know what a scale is to someone who plays with a philharmonic orchestra. Everybody has a different educational path, and every single one of them is fascinating to me.”

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur / Getty)

There’s currently a lot to look forward to for Flea fans. In addition to the podcast, the Red Hot Chili Peppers kick off a world tour in support of their most recent albums, Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen. The North American leg will run from March 29 through May 25, while a European tour will take place in June and July.

This Little Light (opens in new tab), a production of Cadence13 and Parallel, is available for free.