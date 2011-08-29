Wavves Offer New Song, "I Wanna Meet Dave Grohl," for Free Download

Who wouldn't want to meet Dave Grohl? He is widely known as the nicest man in rock, after all (unless you start a fight at one of his shows that is).

One-man noise-pop act Wavves clearly agrees, as he's written a song called "I Wanna Meet Dave Grohl" for his new EP, Life Sux, which is due out on September 20. Thanks to MTV, you can stream/download the track below.

This marks the second time today that the main Foo's name has been mentioned in close proximity with MTV, as the Foo Fighters picked up the award for Best Rock Video at last night's VMAs for "Walk." You can read more here.

Wavves - "I Wanna Meet Dave Grohl"