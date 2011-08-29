Foo Fighters Win MTV Video Music Award for 'Best Rock Video'

Up against stiff competition from Cage The Elephant, The Black Keys and Mumford & Sons, Foo Fighters took home the MTV Video Music Award for Best Rock Video last night for the music video to "Walk." You can check video of the Foos collecting their award below.

"I just want to say: Never lose faith in real rock and roll music, you know what I mean? Never lose faith in that," said Foo Fighters mainman Dave Grohl during his acceptance speech. "You might have to look a little harder, but it's always going to be there."

Grohl also made sure to thank Joel Schumacher, who directed the 1993 film Falling Down on which the "Walk" video was based. "Walk" of course comes from the Foo Fighters latest album, Wasting Light, which was released earlier this year.

