Wayne Kramer, influential MC5 guitarist, dies at 75

Wayne Kramer, guitarist for the influential proto-punk band MC5, has died at 75, the band announced on their Facebook page today (February 2).

In the form of a statement, the band simply wrote “peace be with you.”

With his six-string brother-in-arms, the late Fred “Sonic” Smith, Wayne Kramer was the architect of the MC5's barreling sound, best exemplified on their legendary 1969 debut album, Kick Out the Jams.

Replete with overdriven riffs, feedback, and radical politics, Kick Out the Jams was years ahead of its time, and helped set the template for what would become punk-rock.

A native of Detroit, Kramer formed the MC5 in the mid-1960s. Influenced not only by early rock 'n' roll, Kramer had a deep love of soul and R&B music, and, notably, the experimentalism and loose structures of free jazz.

Before they had a record under their belt, the MC5 became stars in their native city, playing to hundreds, and later thousands, of fans wowed by their explosive live performances.

With fellow Detroit proto-punks the Stooges, the MC5 – led by the dual-guitar assault of Kramer and Smith – developed a tough-edged sound that stood in direct contrast to the flower-power psychedelia that had taken over the rock world at the time.

In an interview with Fender, Kramer drew parallels between his approach and that of Pete Townshend.

“I thought Pete Townshend was the sharpest tool in the shed,” Kramer said. “He was doing the same stuff I was trying to do, the feedback, pushing guitar tone into a new dimension.”

This is a developing story...