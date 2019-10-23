"We did it!": Jared Dines finally sells his 18-string Ormsby, raises $20,000 for charity

Last week we reported on Jared Dines’ aborted attempt to auction off his 18-string Ormsby electric guitar on eBay, which failed after the winning bidder and, amazingly, the runner-up, both claimed to have been drunk when posting their bids.

Dines planned to use the funds to purchase instruments for children whose families were unable to afford them on their own, and promised that, "We’ll still make it happen regardless. I'm still gonna get kids instruments. If I have to pull out of my goddamn pocket, I will."

As it turns out, Dines won’t have to reach into his own pocket. As he reports in a new video, the Ormsby finally has a real purchaser: Philip Kaplan, owner of digital music distribution service DistroKid.

As Dines explains, "I've known the man for years and we worked together on many, many videos and many projects.

"He texted me and he said, 'I'll buy the guitar.'"

(Image credit: courtesy of Jared Dines)

Kaplan’s purchase price? Twenty grand - significantly higher than Drunk eBay Man’s original winning bid of $16,400.

Kaplan isn’t the only person to have stepped up. According to Dines, companies including Ernie Ball and Rode Microphones contacted him to donate to the cause, and so Dines has put together a sweepstakes with 15 prizes, “and all the money that goes into the sweepstakes - every dollar donated - is going towards kids,” he says.

At present, the sweepstakes includes five Rode condenser microphone kits, as well as five yet-to-be-revealed bundles from Ernie Ball that will consist of strings, picks, straps and other accessories.

Other prizes include Dines’ own Ernie Ball Expression Tremolo pedal, a Whammy pedal, $500 cash and one of Dines’ electric guitars at a cut-rate price.

And the grand prize? Fellow YouTuber Stevie T's 20-string guitar.

Entry in the sweepstakes is free, but Dines is taking donations via a GoFundMe page as well, with all of the money going toward his original plan of purchasing instruments for kids.