Weekly Music Roundup: February 17, 2012

It's safe to say today's weekly music roundup is a bit dominated by metal.

This week, we finally got the name of that Meshuggah track that mysteriously surfaced online last week, Into Eternity stopped teasing us and debuted "Fukushima," Municipal Waste streamed their new Decibel flexidisc and Sigh premiered a new track while announcing plans for an upcoming album.

Here on GuitarWorld.com, we also debuted a brand-new track from Spawn of Possession's upcoming new album, Incuro. Head here to check out "Bodiless Sleeper."

Meshuggah, "Break Those Bones Whose Sinews Gave It Motion"

Into Eternity, "Fukushima"

Epica, "Storm the Sorrow"

Sigh, "Far Beneath the In-Between"

Paradise Lost, "Crucify"

Opera Diabolicus, "Blood Countess Bathory"

Daphne Loves Derby, "Mare Infinitas"

Sharks, "Arcane Effigies"

E-Town Concrete, "Someone Tell 'Em"

God Forbid, "Cornered" (clip)

Municipal Waste, "Religion Proof"

Torture Killer, "I Choose Death"

Chromatics, "Hey Hey My My (Into the Black)" (Neil Young cover)

Chrome Waves, "That Cursed Armored Train"