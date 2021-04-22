Weezer channel their metal-inspired youth with new single, I Need Some of That

Weezer have released I Need Some of That, the fourth single from their upcoming fifteenth studio album, Van Weezer.

Following The End of the Game, Hero and Beginning of the End – the latter of which appeared on 2020's Bill & Ted Face the Music – the new track sees Rivers Cuomo and co blend classic rock grandiosity with pop-punk powerchords and endlessly catchy, synth-backed vocal hooks. Watch the track's lyric video below:

In a new press statement, it is revealed that “this album derives from the deepest roots of Weezer - metal!”

It continues: “In his earliest years, Rivers was a huge Kiss fan; Brian [Bell] was a big Black Sabbath fan; Pat [Wilson] worshipped at the altar of Van Halen and Rush; Scott [Shriner] loved Slayer and Metallica.

“The last time this vein of harder rock was mined by Weezer was on their much-loved 2002 album Maladroit; Van Weezer is primed to take that album's sonics many steps further courtesy of producer Suzy Shinn.”

“Last album we didn't have any guitars, this one is just all guitars. A hundred guitars,” Cuomo told Zane Lowe back in 2019.

“This is all from playing shows, and we just noticed over the last few years there'd be these moments during the show where I'd accidentally bust out a few harmonics or a whammy bar dive or a little tapping just because I can't control myself.

“And we noticed like unlike in decades past, now the audience would go ballistic whenever they'd hear even a hint of that style. So I started doing it more and more. And soon I'm just like shredding through the whole show and we're like, ‘Jeez, we should make an album like this.’”

Check out the tracklisting for Van Weezer below:

Hero All The Good Ones The End Of The Game I Need Some Of That Beginning Of The End Blue Dream 1 More Hit Sheila Can Do It She Needs Me Precious Metal Girl