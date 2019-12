Weezer have released a new song, "Thank God for Girls," and you can hear it below.

"Thank God For Girls" is the first new Weezer music to be released since 2014's Everything Will Be Alright in the End.

These days, Weezer is Brian Bell (guitar/vocals), Rivers Cuomo (vocals/guitar), Scott Shriner (bass/vocals) and Patrick Wilson (drums).

For more about Weezer, visit weezer.com.