Welcome to the new GuitarWorld.com! We decided to give our website a bit of a facelift, so as to make it a little more straightforward and easy to navigate. We'll still be offering the interviews, lessons, lists and breaking stories that you know and love, but on a leaner and meaner platform!

So, go ahead and explore! Read our in-depth interviews with your favorite guitarists, learn from one of our many guest instructors, or debate the merits of one of our many guitar-related lists.

Thank you, as always, for reading!