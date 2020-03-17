What do you get when you combine Godin’s Radiator and Stadium models? Meet the all-new Radium

Godin has announced the Radium electric guitar, which combines elements of the company’s Radiator and Stadium models into a new single-cut design.

The Radium boasts a short-scale (24 3/4 inches) set-neck with a 3&3 headstock design, as well as a “reinvented,” vintage-style control plate with volume and push-pull tone knobs and an angled Super five-way switch.

The Winchester Brown-finished Radium features a mahogany center with Canadian Laurentian basswood wings and a mahogany neck. Pickups are Custom Godin Nickel-Covered humbuckers at the neck and bridge, with a Godin Custom Cajun Nickel single coil in the middle positions.

Image 1 of 4 Radium Winchester Brown front (Image credit: Godin Guitars) Image 2 of 4 Radium Winchester Brown back (Image credit: Godin Guitars) Image 3 of 4 Radium Carbon Black front (Image credit: Godin Guitars) Image 4 of 4 Radium Carbon Black back (Image credit: Godin Guitars)

The Carbon Black model, meanwhile, sports a Canadian Laurentian basswood body with a Silver Leaf maple neck. Pickups are Godin Zebra humbuckers at the neck and bridge, with a Godin Custom Cajun Nickel single coil in the middle position.

The Radium is available in Carbon Black for $749, and in Winchester Brown for $799.

For more information, head to Godin Guitars.