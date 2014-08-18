What if The Beatles Were an Extreme Metal Band? — Video

When the Beatles took the stage at New York City's Shea Stadium in August 1965, they didn't sound like an all-over-the-map extreme metal band.

However, because some people really do have too much time on their hands, that's exactly what they sound like in the video below. The clip features footage from the Fab Four's August 15, 1965, Shea Stadium show, with some sort of music-type thing dubbed over it, courtesy of the guy who posted the video, Pierre Héroux.

It sorta starts out like Weezer trying to do death metal ... or maybe a slower version of Thy Art is Murder posing as a stoner metal band. Or not.

Whatever.