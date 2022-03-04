What is John Frusciante's greatest guitar song with the Red Hot Chili Peppers?

April 1 sees the release of the new Red Hot Chili Peppers album, Unlimited Love – their first studio release in 16 years to feature guitarist John Frusciante.

To celebrate his return, Total Guitar wants you to vote for the greatest original song the band have recorded with John on guitar.

Having first joined the Chilis in the late ’80s, Frusciante steered the group to previously unknown heights, from their funk-metal beginnings towards an all-round more melodic and experimental era that saw them conquer the charts and sell out stadiums worldwide. In the process, he delivered some of the most memorable guitar parts of the early ’90s and ’00s.

There are so many iconic moments from John’s tenure in the band, from the opening arpeggios of Under the Bridge to Dani California’s ripping-yet-melodic outro solo to the Hendrix-like trills of new single Black Summer.

So get voting for your favourite now! You can vote for as many songs as you like and we promise to count every one of ’em – we’ve listed John’s studio album efforts in roughly chronological order, with B-sides at the end.

And before you ask, we’re referring to original Red Hot Chili Peppers songs here – so there are no covers (sorry, Higher Ground) or live-only tracks on our list. Original studio versions only, if you please.

Voting closes on March 11, and the results of the poll will be revealed in issue 357 of Total Guitar, published on April 8. The issue features John Frusciante on the cover and boasts a huge, career-spanning interview in which John talks in depth about his return to the Chilis, making the new album, his latest gear discoveries and enduring influences – and offers tips on how to play the Frusciante way.