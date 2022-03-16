What is Randy Rhoads' greatest guitar solo?

This month marks the 40th anniversary of the tragic passing of Randy Rhoads, Ozzy Osbourne's massively influential guitarist. Although his career was brief – he was only 25 when he died on March 19, 1982 – and his recorded output minimal, his impact continues to be felt on a regular basis.



In honor of Rhoads, who also plied his trade with Quiet Riot prior to joining Ozzy's band, Guitar World wants you to vote for the studio recording that best exemplifies Rhoads' ferocious soloing skills.



Basically, we're talking about the songs (Including bonus tracks) that make up 1977's Quiet Riot, 1978's Quiet Riot II, 1980's Blizzard of Ozz and 1981's Diary of a Madman.



Voting closes on March 28, and the poll results will be revealed in the July issue of Guitar World, which hits newsstands on May 17. Thanks for voting!