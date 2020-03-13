What size truss rod wrench do you need for that guitar setup? Music Nomad has the answer

When it comes to electric and acoustic guitars, sometimes the little things help in very big ways.

With that in mind, equipment care company Music Nomad has launched TrussRodWrench.com, a new website that tackles a very particular but useful question: when setting up my guitar, what truss rod wrench size should I use?

To help with the answer, Guitar Nomad compiled a database of 75 electric, acoustic and bass guitar brands over a period of four months.

Simply go to TrussRodWrench.com, type in a manufacturer or select one from the drop-down menu, and the site will direct you to the size and wrench type for your needs.

“As leaders with our growing community, no niche is too small if it makes equipment care easier,” said Music Nomad president Rand Rognlien.

To try it out for yourself, head over to TrussRodWrench.com.