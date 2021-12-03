Trending

What’s the best guitar solo of 2021?

Who took the greatest lead this year? We want your votes!

Yes, it’s that time of year again. And yes, it’s been another difficult 12 months from a global pandemic perspective, but the saving grace has been some absolutely astonishing music from all spheres of guitar playing.

So, as part of our annual end-of-year polls, we asked some of our pro guitar player pals, along with the wider Guitar World editorial team, to name their favorite solos of the year, and we’ve drawn up (quite a long) shortlist below. Trust us, it was even lengthier to begin with – testament to the sheer quality of leads in 2021.

Anyhoo, what we’d like you to do – and forgive us if you’ve heard this one before – is vote for the solo that really got you going this year. Ya know, the kind of lead that made you want to pick up the nearest guitar and get woodshedding. And yes, you can name your own favorite, too.

We’ll keep the poll open for a week, making the closing date December 10, and reveal the results shortly after. Happy voting!

