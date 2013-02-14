Whitesnake to Release Live Album and DVD, 'Made in Japan,' April 23

Frontiers Records will release Whitesnake's new live CD/DVD, Made in Japan, April 23. It will be released in several formats, including a deluxe 2CD/DVD, Blu-ray and standalone DVD.
The footage, which was was shot in HD (and 5.1), is from Whitesnake's co-headlining set at the Loud Park festival on October 11, 2011, at Saitama Super Arena in Japan during their Forevermore World Tour.
Made in Japan features songs from Whitesnake's most recent album, Forevermore, plus hits such as "Is This Love," "Still Of The Night" and "Here I Go Again." The bonus CD also includes outtakes and acoustic versions of material from Forevermore that were recorded during soundchecks on the 2011 Japanese tour. Check out the entire track listing and cover art below.
MADE IN JAPAN track listing:
- CD 1
- 01. Best Years
- 02. Give Me All Your Love Tonight
- 03. Love Ain't No Stranger
- 04. Is This Love
- 05. Steal Your Heart Away
- 06. Forevermore
- 07. Six String Showdown
- 08. Love Will Set You Free
- 09. Drum Solo
- 10. Fool For Your Loving
- 11. Here I Go Again
- 12. Still Of The Night
BONUS CD 2
01. Love Will Set You Free
02. Steal Your Heart Away
03. Fare Thee Well (acoustic)
04. One Of These Days (acoustic)
05. Lay Down Your Love
06. Evil Ways
07. Good To Be Bad (acoustic)
08. Tell Me How (acoustic)
DVD & BLU-RAY: TRACK LISTING
01. Best Years
02. Give Me All Your Love Tonight
03. Love Ain't No Stranger
04. Is This Love
05. Steal Your Heart Away
06. Forevermore
07. Six String Showdown
08. Love Will Set You Free
09. Drum Solo
10. Fool For Your Loving
11. Here I Go Again
12. Still Of The Night
13. Forevermore (fan video)
14. Steal Your Heart Away (fan video)
For more information, visit whitesnake.com.
Photo: Steve Johnston