Whitesnake to Release Live Album and DVD, 'Made in Japan,' April 23

Frontiers Records will release Whitesnake's new live CD/DVD, Made in Japan, April 23. It will be released in several formats, including a deluxe 2CD/DVD, Blu-ray and standalone DVD.

The footage, which was was shot in HD (and 5.1), is from Whitesnake's co-headlining set at the Loud Park festival on October 11, 2011, at Saitama Super Arena in Japan during their Forevermore World Tour.

Made in Japan features songs from Whitesnake's most recent album, Forevermore, plus hits such as "Is This Love," "Still Of The Night" and "Here I Go Again." The bonus CD also includes outtakes and acoustic versions of material from Forevermore that were recorded during soundchecks on the 2011 Japanese tour. Check out the entire track listing and cover art below.

MADE IN JAPAN track listing:

CD 1

01. Best Years

02. Give Me All Your Love Tonight

03. Love Ain't No Stranger

04. Is This Love

05. Steal Your Heart Away

06. Forevermore

07. Six String Showdown

08. Love Will Set You Free

09. Drum Solo

10. Fool For Your Loving

11. Here I Go Again

12. Still Of The Night

BONUS CD 2

01. Love Will Set You Free

02. Steal Your Heart Away

03. Fare Thee Well (acoustic)

04. One Of These Days (acoustic)

05. Lay Down Your Love

06. Evil Ways

07. Good To Be Bad (acoustic)

08. Tell Me How (acoustic)

DVD & BLU-RAY: TRACK LISTING

01. Best Years

02. Give Me All Your Love Tonight

03. Love Ain't No Stranger

04. Is This Love

05. Steal Your Heart Away

06. Forevermore

07. Six String Showdown

08. Love Will Set You Free

09. Drum Solo

10. Fool For Your Loving

11. Here I Go Again

12. Still Of The Night

13. Forevermore (fan video)

14. Steal Your Heart Away (fan video)

For more information, visit whitesnake.com.

Photo: Steve Johnston