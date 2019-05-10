Whitesnake Release New Album, 'Flesh & Blood'

Today Whitesnake have released their latest studio album, Flesh & Blood, via Frontiers Music Srl. The album is available on CD/LP/box set and digital formats. Order and stream it by clicking here. Above, you can check out the music video for album track "Shut Up and Kiss Me."

"The band and I are absolutely thrilled that our new album has been released," Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale comments. "We put everything we had and more into making this album. We truly hope you all enjoy it as much as we did making it for you."

Flesh & Blood follows the 2011 critically-acclaimed studio album Forevermore, and 2015’s The Purple Album, a reimagining of Deep Purple classics from Whitesnake mastermind’s David Coverdale’s time in that band.

Joining Coverdale on Flesh & Blood is the powerhouse band comprised of Reb Beach and Joel Hoekstra on guitars, Michael Devin on bass, Tommy Aldridge on drums, and Michele Luppi on keyboards.

Since joining the band four years ago, Joel Hoekstra—a Chicago native and the son of two classical musicians—has really come into his own, not only as a highly impressive axe-slinger, but also as a very accomplished songwriter, having co-written six of the songs for Flesh & Blood with Coverdale.

Guitarist Reb Beach, who originally joined Whitesnake in 2002, has stepped up to become the group’s bandleader and guides the band to implement Coverdale’s musical vision. As well as bringing his seasoned musical chops to the band, Reb has co-written five songs on the new album.

Rounding out the rhythm section is Coverdale's longest serving ’Snake, the renowned drummer and unstoppable percussionist Tommy Aldridge, who has been with the band in some capacity for 30 years. Aldridge made his debut with Whitesnake way back in 1987 in the "Still Of The Night" video, becoming a mainstay behind the kit for successive albums and tours.

The band is completed by the inventive keyboards and vocals of Italian maestro Michele Luppi, who made his live debut in 2015, as documented on The Purple Tour live CD/DVD.

The current incarnation of the band carries on the long and unwavering tradition of surrounding Coverdale with cream of the crop players who go all-in to bring fans the best hard rock humanly possible. 40+ years into their existence, the ‘Snake's fangs have only grown sharper and are ready to inject fans with more of that rock and roll venom they crave.

Whitesnake are currently on the road with their Flesh & Blood World Tour, featuring songs from the new studio record alongside their biggest hits and songs from their 40-year history.

Check out tour dates below, and click here to pick up Flesh & Blood.

Whitesnake with Black Moods US Tour:

5/10: Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino*

5/11: Lincoln, RI @ Twin River Casino*

5/14: Greensburg, PA @ The Palace Theatre

5/17: Verona, NY @ Turning Stone Casino*

5/18: Niagara Falls, NY @ Seneca Niagara Casino*

Whitesnake European Tour:

6/12: Tilburg, NL @ 013

6/14: Donnington, UK @ Download Festival #

6/17: Prague, CZ @ 02 Arena **

6/19: Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum **

6/20: Zurich, CH @ Rock the Ring Festival #

6/22: Clisson, FR @ Hellfest #

6/23: Dessel, BL @ Graspop Metal Meeting #

6/25: Budapest, HU @ Barba Negra Track

6/27: Zajecar, RS @ Guitar Festival #

6/29: Plovdiv, BG @ Hills of Rock Festival #

7/1: Bucharest, RO @ Arenele Romane

7/3: Zagreb, CR @ SRC Salata

7/5: Sered, SK @ Sered Amphitheatre

7/7: Cologne, DE @ Palladium

7/10: Gavle, SE @ Furuviksparken *

7/15: Saint Petersburg, RU @ Bkz Oktyabrski Theatre

7/17: Moscow, RU @ Crocus City Hall

*Whitesnake Only

#Festival Appearance

** With Def Leppard