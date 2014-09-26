The Who Premiere New Song, "Be Lucky" — Listen

Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey — also known as the Who — have premiered a new song, "Be Lucky." You can check it out below.

The song marks the first new studio material to be credited to the band since their 2006 comeback album, Endless Wire.

The song is from The Who Hits 50!, a new career-spanning archival set that will be released October 27.

According to Rolling Stone (via Consequence of Sound), Townshend and Daltrey recorded "Be Lucky" with longtime unofficial bandmates Zak Starkey (drums), Pino Pallodino (bass) and Mick Talbot (keyboards), with Dave Eringa producing.

Next year, the Who plan to embark on a final world tour.

Check out the song and let us know what you think!