Wilco Announce North American Tour Dates

Wilco have announced a fall North American tour, their first since 2017. The dates kick off October 8 in Toronto and wrap October 27 in Austin.

Tickets go on sale June 7th at 10 A.M local time and can be purchased here.

Last year, Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy released a solo album, WARM. Wilco’s last studio effort was 2016’s Schmilco.

Wilco North American tour dates:

Tue. Oct. 8 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage (w/ special guest Lord Huron)

Thu. Oct. 10 - Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

Fri. Oct. 11 - Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

Sat. Oct. 12 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

Tue. Oct. 15 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem

Wed. Oct. 16 - Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre

Fri. Oct. 18 - Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Sat. Oct. 19 - Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre

Sun. Oct. 20 - Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry House

Tue. Oct. 22 - Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

Wed. Oct. 23 - Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at the Toyota Music Factory

Fri. Oct. 25 - Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

Sat. Oct. 26 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

Sun. Oct. 27 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

Sat. Jan. 18 - Tue. Jan. 21 - Riviera Maya, MX @ Hard Rock Hotel