Wilco Release New Album, 'Star Wars,' As Free Download — Listen

Critically acclaimed alt-rockers Wilco released a new studio album, Star Wars, for free on their website last night.

You can download it here—like we said—for free.

"Why release an album this way and why make it free? Well, the biggest reason, and I'm not sure we even need any others, is that it felt like it would be fun," Jeff Tweedy wrote on the band's Instagram.

"What's more fun than a surprise?"

You can hear the entire album for free below.

Star Wars Track List: