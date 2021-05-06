Willow Smith reunites Jada Pinkett Smith's nu-metal band Wicked Wisdom for a surprise Mother's Day performance

Popstar-turned-punk-rocker Willow Smith has reunited Wicked Wisdom – the inactive nu-metal band formed by mother Jada Pinkett Smith in 2002.

Appearing at the end of a new Mother's Day-themed episode of Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk Facebook series, Willow surprises her mom with a performance of the band's 2006 track Bleed All Over Me outside the family's home.

She is joined by Wicked Wisdom's Pocket Honore and Taylor Graves – who play electric guitar and bass, respectively.

Willow nails the track's demanding lead vocals, and for those who have any doubt about her guitar chops, take note of her and Honore's killer harmonized guitar sections that are peppered throughout the performance.

“This has been in the works for a couple of months,” the 20-year-old musician says prior to the performance. “We've been rehearsing all week.”

“When I was, I want to say about three or four, I went on tour with my mom and her band, Wicked Wisdom,” she says. “Wicked Wisdom was lit. This is the music that I grew up around. My mother was Superwoman, she was a rockstar, she was a warrior, and a nurturer all in one. So unapologetically badass.

“I was my mom’s biggest fan. Every night I wanted to ride on the security guard’s shoulders and watch her perform. She was a rockstar and I was living for Wicked Wisdom. I felt like it was only right for me to pay homage to a time in her life because she showed me what womaning up really is about.”

Wicked Wisdom released two albums, 2004's My Story and a self-titled follow-up in 2006. The band performed several noteworthy shows during that period, including an opening slot on Britney Spears' Onyx Hotel tour in 2004, and a set at Ozzfest in 2005.

In other news, Willow Smith recently teamed up with Travis Barker for a new pop-punk track, Transparent Soul. The video sees Smith wield an Ernie Ball Music Man St. Vincent model, adorned with artwork designed by Covet leader Yvette Young.