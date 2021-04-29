Yvette Young designed the eye-popping artwork for Willow Smith’s out-of-this-world St. Vincent signature model

When Willow Smith released her latest pop-punk inspired track Transparent Soul, those who watched the accompanying music video would have noticed two things: the significant sonic shift that single represented, and Smith’s unique St. Vincent signature model, which boasted a planetary paint job.

Well, as it turns out, the guitar’s artwork was designed by none other than electric guitar hero and fingerstyle tapping ninja Yvette Young, who picked up the paint brushes for her latest artistic collaboration.

Based on the original Ernie Ball Music Man St. Vincent signature, Smith’s new six-string comes equipped with a solar system-inspired artwork, complete with planets, moons, and a smattering of star constellations.

Revealing the news on social media, Ernie Ball said, “@OfficialWillow’s Ernie Ball Music Man @st_vincent guitar is out of this world! Artist collaboration with @yvetteyoung.”

@OfficialWillow's new Ernie Ball Music Man @st_vincent guitar is out of this world! 🪐✨☄️ artist collaboration with @yvetteyoung (Instagram).

Of her latest collaboration, the multi-talented guitar slayer/art phenom said, “So honored I got to paint this for her. Willow Smith has a track out with Travis Barker and it’s a banger! Stuck in my head already.”

It’s not the first time Yvette Young has offered up her visual artistic vision for a custom guitar body paint job, having previously created an equally interstellar artwork for an axe as part of her own guitar customization service.

The rapidly rising star also has a long history with guitar customization, having released a sticker pack last year that she hoped would “encourage everyone to have a lil fun and personalize their guitars a bit”.

“Ding those bad boys up and play the shit outta them!” she continued. “That’s what they’re made for.”

Of her newfound affinity for the guitar, Smith said, “I personally feel it’s just really important to play an instrument if you’re going to have a career in music. Songwriting is 15 million times easier when you can actually write the songs.”

Willow Smith's as-yet-untitled fifth full-length album will be released in summer 2021.