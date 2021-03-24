These days it’s harder and harder to come up with a unique guitar design. But apparently no one mentioned this to Cort, which made an instant and unforgettable splash in 2020 with the radical and supremely edgy KX300 Etched electric guitar last year.

The new model sports a radical and aggressive-looking sand-blasted solid ash top on a mahogany body. The sand-blasted top is then finished in matte black, with either red or gold paint applied only to the wood's grains to accentuate the ash’s raw, natural quality.

Other features on the deep double-cutaway design include a thin-C shape hard maple neck and a near-flat pau ferro fingerboard with 24 frets and “raindrop” inlays, as well as a newly designed high-mass hardtail bridge.

(Image credit: Cort Guitars)

Pickups, meanwhile, are a pair of powerful EMG RetroActive Super 77’s, which start with a traditionally wound PAF-style humbucker and incorporate a preamp to provide a clear high output with incredible articulation and focus on the low strings and a singing, stinging high-end. Pair those pickups with the ash top/mahogany body, a combination that results in warm, thick and punchy tones, and you have a guitar that sounds as wild, aggressive and positively “metal” as it looks.

Indeed, if you’re a player seeking a dark stage presence and modern metal sounds, this is the guitar for you.

(Image credit: Cort Guitars)

What’s more, now you can add one to your arsenal – for free. Don't miss your chance to enter for a shot at winning this beautiful piece in your choice of Etched Black Red or Etched Black Gold. Get your entries in below before April 13th, when the giveaway closes forever.

And for more information on the KX300 Etched, head to Cort Guitars .