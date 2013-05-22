The Winery Dogs — Richie Kotzen, Billy Sheehan and Mike Portnoy — to Release Debut Album July 23

The Winery Dogs, a new power trio featuring guitarist Richie Kotzen (Mr. Big, Poison), bassist Billy Sheehan (Mr. Big) and drummer Mike Portnoy (Dream Theater, Avenged Sevenfold), will release their self-titled debut album July 23 via Loud & Proud Records.

The album was self-produced and mixed by Jay Ruston (Anthrax, Stone Sour, Steel Panther).

“I am so excited about the Winery Dogs and am proud and honored to be working with two of the greatest musicians on the planet," Portnoy said. "Richie Kotzen is such an unbelievable talent, as a vocalist, guitarist and songwriter. I think the Winery Dogs will finally get him the attention and recognition that he so richly deserves.

"What can be said of Billy Sheehan that hasn't been said already? He is one the true pioneers of the instrument and a legend. I am looking forward to working with the great staff of Loud & Proud Records, some of whom I worked very closely with during their time at Roadrunner and my time with Dream Theater. I look forward to continuing that relationship with the Winery Dogs!”

