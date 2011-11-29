Winner of the 'Armageddon Chord' Contest Announced

Guitar World recently teamed up with Jeremy Wagner -- heavy metal guitarist and author of The Armageddon Chord -- to give one lucky fan a chance to win a brand new ESP LTD guitar signed by Jeremy, an autographed copy of the book and more.

To win, contestants were asked to write and perform an original song on guitar. The song was to be their interpretation of the "holy antidote" depicted in The Armageddon Chord.

The winning entry -- picked by Jeremy himself -- comes to us by way of South America, as Pablo Mingori Arrigó of Argentina has taken home the prize with his original composition, "Neoclassical Rage." You can check out the video of his winning entry below.

The Armageddon Chord is available in bookstores everywhere.