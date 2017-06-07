Wolfgang’s Introduces AMP’d Memberships

Wolfgangs.com combines an exclusive collection of live concert recordings with a massive inventory of authentic collectible music merchandise from the 1950s right up to today.

Browsing this vast and historic archive is a must for musicians and music fans alike.

Wolfgang's was created in 2003 after purchasing the archives of famed concert promoter Bill Graham (born Wolfgang Grajonca). The collection not only included all of the concert memorabilia from the Bay Area dating back to the 1960s, but also the master recordings of these shows.

Since then, Wolfgang's has acquired dozens of memorabilia and audio/video archives, created new products exclusive to Wolfgang's, and consigned third parties' items - compiling what the Wall Street Journal called "The most important collection of rock memorabilia and recordings ever assembled in one business!"

And now, with Wolfgang's AMP'd membership, visitors can play all of Wolfgang's full audio and video concerts on demand and get free shipping on all domestic merchandise orders. Shop for music's most legendary performers in posters, T-shirts, photography, vinyl and more, all while listening to the performances that made the myths: Pink Floyd, The Grateful Dead, Aretha Franklin, Eric Clapton, Bob Marley, Miles Davis and thousands of others.

