Wrestler Hulk Hogan Says He Almost Joined Metallica

Apparently, Hulk Hogan almost joined an early version of Metallica.

The former WWF champion wrestler, who once starred in his own reality TV show, Hogan Knows Best, told The Sun in London that he and Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich were pretty tight during Hogan's days as a session musician.

Yes, Hulk Hogan was a session musician.

"I used to be a session musician before I was a wrestler," Hogan said. "I played bass. I was big pals with Lars Ulrich, and he asked me if I wanted to play bass with Metallica in their early days, but it didn't work out."

Hogan added that he's a big fan of The Stone Roses, the recently reunited -- and legendary -- Manchester, England, band.

"I love the Stone Roses," he said. "They're getting back together, right? That's cool man. I used to work out to some of their songs."

Check out the video below to see Hogan sitting in (on bass) with Diamondback:

Photo: hulkhogan.com