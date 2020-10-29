Yamaha debuts THR-30IIA wireless acoustic guitar amp with mic modeling

Yamaha has introduced the THR-30IIA Wireless, a 30-watt stereo amplifier designed with acoustic guitar players in mind.

The new amp is part of Yamaha’s THR-II family of desktop amplifiers, which already cater to electric players.

(Image credit: Yamaha)

The THR-30IIA boasts three microphone models – dynamic, tube and condenser – as well as onboard effects, including compression, chorus and studio-quality delay and reverb.

The stereo reverbs and audio playback utilize Extended Stereo Technology (EST) for a “more immersive” listening experience than standard stereo.

There’s also a pro-level Yamaha D-PRE microphone preamp, as well as a dedicated mode for nylon-string guitars and a multipurpose flat setting.

Other features include a three-band EQ, and a specially-designed playback system optimized to provide hi-fi sound quality through two 3.5-inch speakers.

(Image credit: Yamaha)

A USB port offers direct recording and playback, and the amp is also equipped with 1/4-inch instrument and XLR combo mic inputs, stereo 1/8-inch Aux In and Phone jacks and 1/4-inch line-level outputs.

The THR-30IIA has a built-in rechargeable battery for grab-and-go playing, and an optional Line 6 Relay G10T transmitter is available for cable-free performance.

The amp can also be used with the free Yamaha Rec'n'Share app (available for iOS and Android) which allows for recording audio and video along with songs from a music library and then sharing online, and Bluetooth support enables wireless playback from Bluetooth audio devices, MIDI footswitch control and communication with the included THR Remote editor/librarian app.

The THR-30IIA is available soon for $869, although the street price is closer to $549. For more information, head to Yamaha.