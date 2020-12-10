Yamaha offers boutique on a budget with the Pacifica 612VIIFMX and 612VIIX

Yamaha has announced two new additions to its top-of-the-line Pacifica 612 electric guitar range, the boutique-vibed 612VIIFMX and 612VIIX.
The difference between the two models lies in the 612VIIFMX’s flamed-maple top, which is available in a Fired Red finish, while the 612VIIX offers Matte Silk Blue, Teal Green Metallic and Yellow Natural Satin looks for its alder body.
Paying homage to the Pacifica’s LA custom shop roots, both models are crammed with big-name hardware.
Chief among these are Seymour Duncan TB-14 Custom 5 and SSL-1 single-coil pickups, complete with push/pull coil-split.
Other top-spec additions include Graph Tech TUSQ nuts and string trees, Grover locking tuners, and Wilkinson VS50 bridges, while the guitars’ bolt-on maple necks are topped with rosewood fingerboards.
The 612VIIFMX and 612VIIX are available from January 2021, for $1,049. For more info, head over to Yamaha Guitars.