Yamaha offers boutique on a budget with the Pacifica 612VIIFMX and 612VIIX

Yamaha has announced two new additions to its top-of-the-line Pacifica 612 electric guitar range, the boutique-vibed 612VIIFMX and 612VIIX.

The difference between the two models lies in the 612VIIFMX’s flamed-maple top, which is available in a Fired Red finish, while the 612VIIX offers Matte Silk Blue, Teal Green Metallic and Yellow Natural Satin looks for its alder body.

Image 1 of 3 Yamaha Pacifica 612VIIFMX in Fired Red (Image credit: Yamaha Guitars) Image 2 of 3 Yamaha Pacifica 612VIIX in Matte Silk Blue (Image credit: Yamaha Guitars) Image 3 of 3 Yamaha Pacifica 612VIIX in Teal Green Metallic (Image credit: Yamaha Guitars)

Paying homage to the Pacifica’s LA custom shop roots, both models are crammed with big-name hardware.

Chief among these are Seymour Duncan TB-14 Custom 5 and SSL-1 single-coil pickups, complete with push/pull coil-split.

Other top-spec additions include Graph Tech TUSQ nuts and string trees, Grover locking tuners, and Wilkinson VS50 bridges, while the guitars’ bolt-on maple necks are topped with rosewood fingerboards.

The 612VIIFMX and 612VIIX are available from January 2021, for $1,049. For more info, head over to Yamaha Guitars.