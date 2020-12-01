Yamaha unveils super-limited-edition Peter Hook Signature BB bass

Yamaha has announced the BBPH Peter Hook Signature bass guitar, honoring its longstanding relationship with the Joy Division and New Order bassist. It's highly limited, too, with only 14 available in the US.

Peter Hook has long been known for playing Yamaha BB series basses. He was first introduced to the line with the BB600, before finding a favorite in the BB1200S, a model of which he now owns seven.

His new signature model combines influences from the BB1200S and the BB734A he currently plays on tour with Peter Hook and The Light.

It boasts a red-finished three-piece body, a bolt-on neck and a 21-fret fingerboard. Its body-matched headstock features Hook's signature with the writing “Manchester, England!”

Electronics include a single VSP7n split single-coil pickup paired with a true active/passive preamp. Controls include a single master volume knob and three-band EQ, the latter of which is available in active mode. In passive mode, the EQ's treble knob acts as a master tone.

Says Hook, “It’s such a compliment to be recognized for what you’ve done and to have it come full circle and culminate with my own signature bass – made to my specs and to satisfy my playing – is such an honor, and I’m very happy with it.

“I’m very proud to have worked with Yamaha to develop the BBPH and I think it's one of the best guitars in the world if I do say so myself!”

The BBPH Peter Hook Signature Bass is available now for $2,000. For more information, head to Yamaha.